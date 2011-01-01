W17_0109.png

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lines
Cosmos, Creator, and Human Destiny
One World
Preparing for the Mark of the Beast
Unlocking the Bible
Hell Is for Real
In Defense of the Faith
The Church Subtly Deceived?
Why it Pays to be a Christian
Remember & Return
Questions God Asks
The Temple and the Tabernacle
Unlocking the Bible
The Annals of the World- Paperback
The Popular Encyclopedia of Church History
The Glory of Heaven
Prophecy for the Gentiles
Israel Calendar 2017
Remember & Return
The Annals of the World- Paperback
Messages

Jesus at the Center – Part I

Jesus at the Center – Part I

Whoever makes Jesus the conductor of his life is on the safe side, now and for eternity.
Joyful Confidence in All Circumstances

Joyful Confidence in All Circumstances

What circumstances give us cause for concern? Uncertainty, illness, temptation?
Wisdom for the New Year

Wisdom for the New Year

Will we invest in these heavenly things during 2017, so that our life may be filled with a wealth that remains forever?
May We Celebrate Christmas?

May We Celebrate Christmas?

Godless festival, or pagan ritual? How Christians can celebrate Christmas in the fear of God.
The Gift

The Gift

A pastor once told the following story: “It was shortly before Christmas when I visited sick people in my parish and stood by the bed of a woman belonging to…
Clarifying the Circumstances of Jesus’ Birth

Clarifying the Circumstances of Jesus’ Birth

Emperor Constantine assumed power over the Roman Empire in AD 306.
Daily Devotional

16 Jan

Jude 20

“But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost…”.

Money Ends & Trends

Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part III

Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part III

By Wilfred Hahn

Who Pulls the Plug?

Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part II

Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part II

By Wilfred Hahn

Are the monetary and economic events we witness today in alignment with Bible prophecy?

Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part I

Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part I

By Wilfred Hahn

No doubt, everybody would agree: Unprecedented times are upon the world.

World Focus

Letters to the Editor

Contention, Heaven and Suicide

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

I enjoyed the article, “Why Are Christians So Often Divided?” From my own humble viewpoint, I have often sensed the spirit of “contention” when Christians get together from ...

Flee Fornication

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

Love your magazine and books! I am in a small Bible study group and we have been doing The Sure Foundation of the Church. We’ve had some great ...

Flesh and Blood

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

I know from a previous letter from you that part of your response to this letter will be 1 Corinthians 15:50, “…flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom ...

God Remains Faithful

By Arno Froese

Dear Arno,

I appreciate your emphasis of God’s ongoing faithfulness to His ancient covenant people, Israel as a separate entity from the Church. It is one of the most frequent subjects ...

Secret Rapture

By Arno Froese

Dear Arno Froese,

I have just recently read your book The Great Mystery of the Rapture (#1038) , and I have for years accepted the rapture theory as you present ...

$ 24.99
Read more 
$ 5.00
Read more 
$ 59.00
Read more 
$ 1,000.00
Read more 
#1054 This book contains a huge message about salvation in Jesus Christ.
$ 5.99
Read more 
Featured Resources

Waiting on God

By Wayne Stiles

NEW We wait at red lights, in long lines, and for a person to change. But the most difficult waiting? Waiting on God.

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lin …

By John A. Beck

NEW Bible charts, maps, and time lines for study and teaching

Searching for Adam

By Terry Mortenson

NEW This book will increase your confidence in the truth of Genesis 1–11 and the gospel!

Remember & Return

By John MacArthur

NEW Rediscover the One who first loved you.

Prophecy for the Gentiles

By Arno Froese

NEW A verse-by-verse prophecy study of Obadiah, Jonah, Nahum and Habakkuk.

The 100 Best Bible Verses on Heaven

By Troy Schmidt

NEW Have you ever wanted to ask God what heaven is like? It turns out that the Bible already tells us!

Answers to the Most Important Questions about the …

By Dr. John Hart

NEW Everything You Need to Know About the End Times in One Easy Guide.

2017 Atlantic Coast Prophecy Congress

By Multiple Authors

Reading or hearing the world news media, we realize we are living in a tumultuous time. Many ask: what are we to expect of the future?

