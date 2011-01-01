W17_0201.png

Midnight Call Subscription/Renewal
One World
In the Beginning was Information
In Defense of the Faith
How Democracy Will Elect the Antichrist
The Glory of Heaven
Searching for Adam
Guide to Creation
Hell Is for Real: Cancel Your Reservation
Revelation Thirteen: Satan's Last Victory
In Defense of the Faith
Cosmos, Creator, and Human Destiny
Terror Over America
Midnight Call Subscription/Renewal
In Defense of the Faith
Searching for Adam
News From Israel February 2017
Democracy Invades Islam
Hell Is for Real
Searching for Adam
Messages

Will Everyone Go to Heaven in the End?

Will Everyone Go to Heaven in the End?

The doctrine of universal salvation is gaining popularity within Christianity. Is this doctrine legitimate?
An Extraordinary Prayer

An Extraordinary Prayer

The prayer that Paul prayed to the believers in Philippi is a prayer to the honor of God.
Good News for All

Good News for All

Have we given thanks to God for granting the blessing of knowing and pleasing Him?
Jesus at the Center – Part I

Jesus at the Center – Part I

Whoever makes Jesus the conductor of his life is on the safe side, now and for eternity.
Joyful Confidence in All Circumstances

Joyful Confidence in All Circumstances

What circumstances give us cause for concern? Uncertainty, illness, temptation?
Wisdom for the New Year

Wisdom for the New Year

Will we invest in these heavenly things during 2017, so that our life may be filled with a wealth that remains forever?
Daily Devotional

03 Feb

Psalm 107:20

"He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions".

Fellow Laborers

South American Missionaries

South American Missionaries

By Multiple Authors

Many Ventures and Conversions in the Hospital

Midnight Call Missionaries

Midnight Call Missionaries

By Multiple Authors

Thankful for God’s Blessing

My New Homeland

My New Homeland

By Elia Morise

Midnight Call Ministry International has introduced a new evangelistic CD by Elia Morise in Arabic (not available in English). Here is the translation.

World Focus

Questions About Prophecy

There are literally thousands of denominations; how can we identify the true Church?

By Arno Froese

The true Church is where the presence of Christ dwells. Jesus said: "...where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them" (Matthew ...

Who owns the Temple Mount?

By Arno Froese

Israeli territory includes all of Jerusalem, and that means the Temple Mount. However, it's not as simple as it sounds, or as it should be. The Arabs-- the ones living not ...

What was the purpose of the Law if not to bring salvation?

By Arno Froese

The purpose of the Law was to reveal sin. For example, if you drove down a highway that had no posted speed limit, you could go as fast as you wanted ...

If God did create the world, then why is it imperfect?

By Arno Froese

The world exists in a state of imperfection as the result of sin. Not only does the Bible clearly teach that man is imperfect; but every scientist, anthropologist, historian, psychologist, psychiatrist ...

What is the cause of the Millennium?

By Arno Froese

The Millennium is the result of Jesus' victory over Satan: "And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand ...

What is the Millennium?

By Arno Froese

The Millennium is the answer to Jesus' prayer: "Thy kingdom come, thy will be done in earth as it is in heaven." When we read the Old Testament, we notice that ...

Who is the Bride of the Lamb?

By Arno Froese

The Church of Jesus Christ is the Bride of the Lamb. We belong to Him! He is the Head and we are His Body. This is the most intimate group of ...

Newest Products

The Glory of Heaven
#2309 The Truth about Heaven, Angels, and Eternal Life. If you're going to call it "home" for eternity, don't you want to know what it's like?
Featured Resources

Midnight Call FEBRUARY 2017

By Multiple Authors

MC0217

NEW The Day of the Lord. Remain Here or Be with Jesus? Theology: Taste Test & Substance Abuse...

Waiting on God

By Wayne Stiles

2311

NEW We wait at red lights, in long lines, and for a person to change. But the most difficult waiting? Waiting on God.

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lines

By John A. Beck

2318

NEW Bible charts, maps, and time lines for study and teaching

Searching for Adam

By Terry Mortenson

2319

NEW This book will increase your confidence in the truth of Genesis 1–11 and the gospel!

Remember & Return

By John MacArthur

2317

NEW Rediscover the One who first loved you.

Prophecy for the Gentiles

By Arno Froese

1082

NEW A verse-by-verse prophecy study of Obadiah, Jonah, Nahum and Habakkuk.

The 100 Best Bible Verses on Heaven

By Troy Schmidt

2313

NEW Have you ever wanted to ask God what heaven is like? It turns out that the Bible already tells us!

Answers to the Most Important Questions about the End Times

By Dr. John Hart

2312

NEW Everything You Need to Know About the End Times in One Easy Guide.

2017 Atlantic Coast Prophecy Congress

By Multiple Authors

ACPC2017 PicNew2

Reading or hearing the world news media, we realize we are living in a tumultuous time. Many ask: what are we to expect of the future?

Choose how you would like to help below, simply click on the link to donate.

FellowLaborers Midnight Call Supports about 45 full-time missionaries and partially support many others, as well other missionary services such as schools, hospitals and bible studies and more...
AFI We, as Bible-believing Christians, voice our comfort and support for Israel and Jerusalem, because of the promises God has pronounced over that city, the land of Israel and the Jewish people.That is the message we continue to proclaim to whoever has an ear to hear, and that is what we testify to Israel. The Messiah is coming; the restoration will take place because the Word of God stands forever. "Behold, your God!" is going to be fulfilled exactly and precisely.That is why we continue to comfort Israel...
MCM-Logo Midnight Call Ministry was founded in 1955, based on Matthew 25:6. Since those early days, the ministry has expanded in many parts of the world, utilizing radio, literature, and missionaries. The work is funded by God's children, who pray and give to make this work possible....

Thank You for Helping Support This Ministry!



