W17_0109.png

On Sale

Exploring Bible Prophecy from Genesis to Revelation
$ 19.99
$ 18.00
Add to cart
The Annals of the World - Hardcover
$ 69.99
$ 55.00
Add to cart
40 Days Through Revelation
$ 13.99
$ 12.00
Add to cart
Adams Chart of History (fold only)
$ 32.99
$ 28.00
Add to cart

On Sale

Searching for Adam
$ 24.99
$ 23.99
Read more 
Add to cart
The Popular Encyclopedia Bible Prophecy
$ 26.99
$ 22.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Why it Pays to be a Christian
$ 5.99
$ 3.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Answers to the Most Important Questions about the End Times
$ 10.99
$ 9.00
Read more 
Add to cart

On Sale

Dear God, Thank You for Not Answering My Prayer
$ 12.99
$ 6.50
Read more 
Add to cart
The Popular Encyclopedia Bible Prophecy
$ 26.99
$ 22.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Called to Pray
$ 11.90
$ 6.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Preparing for the Mark of the Beast
$ 16.95
$ 12.00
Read more 
Add to cart

On Sale

Bible Prophecy for Everyone
$ 14.99
$ 13.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Adams Chart of History (fold only)
$ 32.99
$ 28.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Answers to the Most Important Questions about the End Times
$ 10.99
$ 9.00
Read more 
Add to cart
The Popular Encyclopedia Bible Prophecy
$ 26.99
$ 22.00
Read more 
Add to cart

On Sale

Answers to the Most Important Questions about the End Times
$ 10.99
$ 9.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Dear God, Thank You for Not Answering My Prayer
$ 12.99
$ 6.50
Read more 
Add to cart
The Baker Illustrated Guide to the Bible
$ 14.99
$ 13.00
Read more 
Add to cart
The Temple and the Tabernacle
$ 19.99
$ 18.00
Read more 
Add to cart

Messages

Joyful Confidence in All Circumstances

Joyful Confidence in All Circumstances

What circumstances give us cause for concern? Uncertainty, illness, temptation?
Read Message
Wisdom for the New Year

Wisdom for the New Year

Will we invest in these heavenly things during 2017, so that our life may be filled with a wealth that remains forever?
Read Message
May We Celebrate Christmas?

May We Celebrate Christmas?

Godless festival, or pagan ritual? How Christians can celebrate Christmas in the fear of God.
Read Message
The Gift

The Gift

A pastor once told the following story: “It was shortly before Christmas when I visited sick people in my parish and stood by the bed of a woman belonging to…
Read Message
Clarifying the Circumstances of Jesus’ Birth

Clarifying the Circumstances of Jesus’ Birth

Emperor Constantine assumed power over the Roman Empire in AD 306.
Read Message
Prophecy for the Gentiles - Obadiah

Prophecy for the Gentiles - Obadiah

From the 12 Minor Prophets, Obadiah is the first who is concerned about the heathen; in particular, the nation of Edom.
Read Message
See All Messages

Daily Devotional

09 Jan

2 Peter 1:3

“According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue”.

Read more

Money Ends & Trends

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next
Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part III

Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part III

By Wilfred Hahn

Who Pulls the Plug?

Read more
Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part II

Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part II

By Wilfred Hahn

Are the monetary and economic events we witness today in alignment with Bible prophecy?

Read more
Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part I

Connected: Magical Money, Prophecy & Babylon? – Part I

By Wilfred Hahn

No doubt, everybody would agree: Unprecedented times are upon the world.

Read more

World Focus

More News
Subscribe to this RSS feed

Questions About Prophecy

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
Prev Next

What is the cause of the Millennium?

By Arno Froese

The Millennium is the result of Jesus' victory over Satan: "And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand ...

Read more

What is the Millennium?

By Arno Froese

The Millennium is the answer to Jesus' prayer: "Thy kingdom come, thy will be done in earth as it is in heaven." When we read the Old Testament, we notice that ...

Read more

Who is the Bride of the Lamb?

By Arno Froese

The Church of Jesus Christ is the Bride of the Lamb. We belong to Him! He is the Head and we are His Body. This is the most intimate group of ...

Read more

What is the Great Tribulation?

By Arno Froese

Isaiah described the Great Tribulation in chapter 13:9-11. This is the beginning of God's wrath, which will result in literal darkness, and will be worldwide. Jesus said: "And there shall be ...

Read more

What does the number 666 stand for?

By Arno Froese

The number 666 is the number of the Antichrist, who is the epitome of evil. God worked six days and rested on the seventh. God ordained that man should do ...

Read more

What is globalism?

By Arno Froese

Globalism can be defined as an activity to unify communication, transportation, commerce, finance and religion. Not only has globalism become popular, but it has become essential. A corporation must become global ...

Read more

Can the United States of America be found in Bible prophecy?

By Arno Froese

It cannot be found as a national identity. America is a nation based upon European culture. The founding fathers were Europeans. Those who drew up the Declaration of Independence were primarily ...

Read more

Newest Products

Prophecy for the Gentiles
$ 12.50
Read more 
Add to cart
The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lines
$ 29.99
$ 24.99
Read more 
Add to cart
Midnight Call January 2017
$ 4.75
$ 0.95
Read more 
Add to cart
Remember & Return
$ 14.99
$ 13.00
Read more 
Add to cart

Newest Products

Prophecy for the Gentiles
$ 12.50
Read more 
Add to cart
What a Friend We Have in Jesus
$ 11.99
Read more 
Add to cart
Lifetime Membership
$ 1,000.00
Read more 
Add to cart
On the Border of Two Worlds – Part 1
$ 5.00
Read more 
Add to cart

Newest Products

Israel Calendar 2016-17
$ 5.50
$ 2.50
Read more 
Add to cart
What a Friend We Have in Jesus
$ 11.99
Read more 
Add to cart
The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lines
$ 29.99
$ 24.99
Read more 
Add to cart
Midnight Call January 2017
$ 4.75
$ 0.95
Read more 
Add to cart
1-800-845-2420 1-803-755-0733

Your Cart

Your Cart
Empty Cart

WEEKLY SPECIAL

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lines
#2318 This carefully researched and visually stunning resource helps orient you to the ideas, events, places, and people of the Bible in a memorable way.
$ 29.99
$ 24.99
Read more 
swiftwordlogo

Click Subscribe to sign up for your FREE Swiftword Newsletter and Weekly Specials

More About Swift Word

More About Weekly Specials

Subscribe

Featured Resources

Prev Next

Waiting on God

By Wayne Stiles

2311

NEW We wait at red lights, in long lines, and for a person to change. But the most difficult waiting? Waiting on God.

Read more

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lin …

By John A. Beck

2318

NEW Bible charts, maps, and time lines for study and teaching

Read more

Searching for Adam

By Terry Mortenson

2319

NEW This book will increase your confidence in the truth of Genesis 1–11 and the gospel!

Read more

Remember & Return

By John MacArthur

2317

NEW Rediscover the One who first loved you.

Read more

Prophecy for the Gentiles

By Arno Froese

1082

NEW A verse-by-verse prophecy study of Obadiah, Jonah, Nahum and Habakkuk.

Read more

The 100 Best Bible Verses on Heaven

By Troy Schmidt

2313

NEW Have you ever wanted to ask God what heaven is like? It turns out that the Bible already tells us!

Read more

Answers to the Most Important Questions about the …

By Dr. John Hart

2312

NEW Everything You Need to Know About the End Times in One Easy Guide.

Read more

2017 Atlantic Coast Prophecy Congress

By Multiple Authors

ACPC2017 PicNew2

Reading or hearing the world news media, we realize we are living in a tumultuous time. Many ask: what are we to expect of the future?

Read more

Choose how you would like to help below, simply click on the link to donate.

FellowLaborers Midnight Call Supports about 45 full-time missionaries and partially support many others, as well other missionary services such as schools, hospitals and bible studies and more...
AFI We, as Bible-believing Christians, voice our comfort and support for Israel and Jerusalem, because of the promises God has pronounced over that city, the land of Israel and the Jewish people.That is the message we continue to proclaim to whoever has an ear to hear, and that is what we testify to Israel. The Messiah is coming; the restoration will take place because the Word of God stands forever. “Behold, your God!” is going to be fulfilled exactly and precisely.That is why we continue to comfort Israel...
MCM-Logo Midnight Call Ministry was founded in 1955, based on Matthew 25:6. Since those early days, the ministry has expanded in many parts of the world, utilizing radio, literature, and missionaries. The work is funded by God’s children, who pray and give to make this work possible....

Thank You for Helping Support This Ministry!



Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
YouTube