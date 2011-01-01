W17_0125.png

On Sale

Letters to the Editor
$ 22.99
$ 12.00
Add to cart
The Annals of the World- Paperback
$ 39.99
Add to cart
Answers to the Most Important Questions about the End Times
$ 10.99
$ 9.00
Add to cart
Midnight Call Subscription/Renewal
Add to cart

On Sale

The Annals of the World- Paperback
$ 39.99
Read more 
Add to cart
How Democracy Will Elect the Antichrist
$ 17.95
$ 14.00
Read more 
Add to cart
40 Days Through Revelation
$ 13.99
$ 12.00
Read more 
Add to cart
The Temple and the Tabernacle
$ 19.99
$ 18.00
Read more 
Add to cart

On Sale

Unlocking the Bible
$ 16.99
$ 15.00
Read more 
Add to cart
How Democracy Will Elect the Antichrist
$ 17.95
$ 14.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Israel Calendar 2017
$ 5.50
$ 1.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Dear God, Thank You for Not Answering My Prayer
$ 12.99
$ 6.50
Read more 
Add to cart

On Sale

News From Israel January 2017
$ 2.25
$ 0.65
Read more 
Add to cart
Terror Over America
$ 9.99
$ 5.00
Read more 
Add to cart
The Glory of Heaven
$ 22.99
$ 19.50
Read more 
Add to cart
When Death Comes
$ 12.99
$ 10.00
Read more 
Add to cart

On Sale

The Popular Encyclopedia of Church History
$ 26.99
$ 22.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Remember & Return
$ 14.99
$ 13.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Prophecy for the Gentiles
$ 12.50
$ 9.00
Read more 
Add to cart
40 Days Through Revelation
$ 13.99
$ 12.00
Read more 
Add to cart

Messages

An Extraordinary Prayer

An Extraordinary Prayer

The prayer that Paul prayed to the believers in Philippi is a prayer to the honor of God.
Read Message
Good News for All

Good News for All

Have we given thanks to God for granting the blessing of knowing and pleasing Him?
Read Message
Jesus at the Center – Part I

Jesus at the Center – Part I

Whoever makes Jesus the conductor of his life is on the safe side, now and for eternity.
Read Message
Joyful Confidence in All Circumstances

Joyful Confidence in All Circumstances

What circumstances give us cause for concern? Uncertainty, illness, temptation?
Read Message
Wisdom for the New Year

Wisdom for the New Year

Will we invest in these heavenly things during 2017, so that our life may be filled with a wealth that remains forever?
Read Message
May We Celebrate Christmas?

May We Celebrate Christmas?

Godless festival, or pagan ritual? How Christians can celebrate Christmas in the fear of God.
Read Message
See All Messages

Daily Devotional

29 Jan

Psalm 81:8

Hear, O my people, and I will testify unto thee: O Israel, if thou wilt hearken unto me”

Read more

Editor's Note

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
Prev Next
The UNESCO resolution

The UNESCO resolution

By Fredi Winkler

This rewriting of history is not only an attack on Jewish history; it’s also an insult to the Islamic historical record.

Read more
Free, But Not to Indulge the Flesh

Free, But Not to Indulge the Flesh

By Thomas Lieth

It seems that we Christians can fall off both sides of a horse.

Read more
Shimon Peres

Shimon Peres

By Fredi Winkler

Biblically speaking, he was a tool in God’s plan to revive Israel.

Read more

World Focus

More News
Subscribe to this RSS feed

Letters to the Editor

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
Prev Next

Dispensations and Israel

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

I used to subscribe to dispensational views on eschatological timing. I was raised with it but now after 40 years in the Scriptures, I must say I had ...

Read more

Trinity

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

Thank you for the prophecy book you sent; it has gone on hopefully to produce fruit after changing hands. It opened a window of understanding on the nature ...

Read more

Contention, Heaven and Suicide

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

I enjoyed the article, “Why Are Christians So Often Divided?” From my own humble viewpoint, I have often sensed the spirit of “contention” when Christians get together from ...

Read more

Flee Fornication

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

Love your magazine and books! I am in a small Bible study group and we have been doing The Sure Foundation of the Church. We’ve had some great ...

Read more

Flesh and Blood

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

I know from a previous letter from you that part of your response to this letter will be 1 Corinthians 15:50, “…flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom ...

Read more

Newest Products

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lines
$ 29.99
$ 28.99
Read more 
Add to cart
Prayer and Revival
$ 10.99
$ 5.50
Read more 
Add to cart
Lifetime Membership
$ 1,000.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Only One Way: What Decision Will You Make?
$ 0.03
Read more 
Add to cart

Newest Products

2017 Atlantic Coast Prophecy Congress - Registration
$ 59.00
Read more 
Add to cart
Midnight Call February 2017
$ 4.75
$ 0.95
Read more 
Add to cart
What a Friend We Have in Jesus
$ 11.99
Read more 
Add to cart
Remember & Return
$ 14.99
$ 13.00
Read more 
Add to cart

Newest Products

Why it Pays to be a Christian
$ 5.99
$ 3.00
Read more 
Add to cart
The Greatest Love Story
$ 0.03
Read more 
Add to cart
The End Times in Chronological Order
Read more 
Add to cart
Remember & Return
$ 14.99
$ 13.00
Read more 
Add to cart
1-800-845-2420 1-803-755-0733

Your Cart

Your Cart
Empty Cart

WEEKLY SPECIAL

Prayer and Revival

#1002 Revival will take place in our lives, families, churches and the world when we pray honestly and with a complete dedication.

$ 10.99
$ 5.50
Read more 
Add to cart
swiftwordlogo

Click Subscribe to sign up for your FREE Swiftword Newsletter and Weekly Specials

More About Swift Word

More About Weekly Specials

Subscribe

Featured Resources

Prev Next

Midnight Call FEBRUARY 2017

By Multiple Authors

MC0217

NEW The Day of the Lord. Remain Here or Be with Jesus? Theology: Taste Test & Substance Abuse...

Read more

Waiting on God

By Wayne Stiles

2311

NEW We wait at red lights, in long lines, and for a person to change. But the most difficult waiting? Waiting on God.

Read more

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lin …

By John A. Beck

2318

NEW Bible charts, maps, and time lines for study and teaching

Read more

Searching for Adam

By Terry Mortenson

2319

NEW This book will increase your confidence in the truth of Genesis 1–11 and the gospel!

Read more

Remember & Return

By John MacArthur

2317

NEW Rediscover the One who first loved you.

Read more

Prophecy for the Gentiles

By Arno Froese

1082

NEW A verse-by-verse prophecy study of Obadiah, Jonah, Nahum and Habakkuk.

Read more

The 100 Best Bible Verses on Heaven

By Troy Schmidt

2313

NEW Have you ever wanted to ask God what heaven is like? It turns out that the Bible already tells us!

Read more

Answers to the Most Important Questions about the …

By Dr. John Hart

2312

NEW Everything You Need to Know About the End Times in One Easy Guide.

Read more

2017 Atlantic Coast Prophecy Congress

By Multiple Authors

ACPC2017 PicNew2

Reading or hearing the world news media, we realize we are living in a tumultuous time. Many ask: what are we to expect of the future?

Read more

Choose how you would like to help below, simply click on the link to donate.

FellowLaborers Midnight Call Supports about 45 full-time missionaries and partially support many others, as well other missionary services such as schools, hospitals and bible studies and more...
AFI We, as Bible-believing Christians, voice our comfort and support for Israel and Jerusalem, because of the promises God has pronounced over that city, the land of Israel and the Jewish people.That is the message we continue to proclaim to whoever has an ear to hear, and that is what we testify to Israel. The Messiah is coming; the restoration will take place because the Word of God stands forever. “Behold, your God!” is going to be fulfilled exactly and precisely.That is why we continue to comfort Israel...
MCM-Logo Midnight Call Ministry was founded in 1955, based on Matthew 25:6. Since those early days, the ministry has expanded in many parts of the world, utilizing radio, literature, and missionaries. The work is funded by God’s children, who pray and give to make this work possible....

Thank You for Helping Support This Ministry!



Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
YouTube