The Annals of the World- Paperback
$ 39.99
Adams Chart of History (fold only)
$ 32.99
$ 28.00
The Popular Handbook on the Rapture
$ 14.99
$ 13.00
The Glory of Heaven
$ 22.99
$ 19.50
Seven Letters from Heaven
$ 4.50
$ 2.50
The Great Mystery of the Rapture
$ 18.99
$ 14.00
Unveiling the Kings of Israel
$ 29.99
$ 25.00
Messianic Psalms
$ 14.95
$ 10.00
Waiting on God
$ 15.99
$ 14.00
The Baker Illustrated Guide to the Bible
$ 14.99
$ 13.00
The Darkness and the Glory
$ 13.99
$ 12.00
The Great Mystery of the Rapture
$ 18.99
$ 14.00
News From Israel January 2017
$ 2.25
$ 0.65
The Remarkable Journey of Jonah
$ 9.99
$ 9.00
The Great Hallelujah
$ 3.00
$ 2.50
Seven Letters from Heaven
$ 4.50
$ 2.50
Unveiling the Kings of Israel
$ 29.99
$ 25.00
Israel Calendar 2016-17
$ 5.50
$ 2.50
The Great Hallelujah
$ 3.00
$ 2.50
The Sure Foundation of the Church
$ 18.50
$ 14.00
Messages

Wisdom for the New Year

Wisdom for the New Year

Will we invest in these heavenly things during 2017, so that our life may be filled with a wealth that remains forever?
May We Celebrate Christmas?

May We Celebrate Christmas?

Godless festival, or pagan ritual? How Christians can celebrate Christmas in the fear of God.
The Gift

The Gift

A pastor once told the following story: “It was shortly before Christmas when I visited sick people in my parish and stood by the bed of a woman belonging to…
Clarifying the Circumstances of Jesus’ Birth

Clarifying the Circumstances of Jesus’ Birth

Emperor Constantine assumed power over the Roman Empire in AD 306.
Prophecy for the Gentiles - Obadiah

Prophecy for the Gentiles - Obadiah

From the 12 Minor Prophets, Obadiah is the first who is concerned about the heathen; in particular, the nation of Edom.
We Need One Another

We Need One Another

There are many churches for whom it is important that the pastor is doing well.
Daily Devotional

01 Jan

Isaiah 46:4

“Even to your old age I am he; and even to hoar hairs will I carry you: I have made, and I will bear; even I will carry, and will deliver you”.

Editor's Note

Shimon Peres

Shimon Peres

By Fredi Winkler

Biblically speaking, he was a tool in God’s plan to revive Israel.

“Every Year Again”

“Every Year Again”

By Thomas Lieth

I wish you a heartwarming Christmas season, and the blessing of our faithful God and Lord Jesus Christ, who left the glory in order to save you and me!

The Syrian War

The Syrian War

By Fredi Winkler

“What if no one wants to win the Syrian War?”

World Focus

Letters to the Editor

Flesh and Blood

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

I know from a previous letter from you that part of your response to this letter will be 1 Corinthians 15:50, “…flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom ...

God Remains Faithful

By Arno Froese

Dear Arno,

I appreciate your emphasis of God’s ongoing faithfulness to His ancient covenant people, Israel as a separate entity from the Church. It is one of the most frequent subjects ...

Secret Rapture

By Arno Froese

Dear Arno Froese,

I have just recently read your book The Great Mystery of the Rapture (#1038) , and I have for years accepted the rapture theory as you present ...

Babylon Code

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

My friend suggested reading a book called Babylon Code by Paul McGuire and Troy Anderson. I just don’t have a good feeling about this from reading the review. ...

Again Rightly Dividing

By Arno Froese

Dear Mr. Froese,

I have received your magazine for many years, but I’m totally in agreement with the letter writer in the May 2016 issue concerning “Rightly Dividing.” I feel strongly ...

Newest Products

The End Times in Chronological Order
Searching for Adam
$ 24.99
$ 23.99
News From Israel January 2017
$ 2.25
$ 0.65
Only One Way: What Decision Will You Make?
$ 0.03
Newest Products

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lines
$ 29.99
$ 24.99
2017 Atlantic Coast Prophecy Congress - Registration
$ 59.00
The End Times in Chronological Order
Midnight Call January 2017
$ 4.75
$ 0.95
Newest Products

Remember & Return
$ 14.99
$ 13.00
The End Times in Chronological Order
Prophecy for the Gentiles
$ 12.50
Israel Calendar 2016-17
$ 5.50
$ 2.50
WEEKLY SPECIAL

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lines
#2318 This carefully researched and visually stunning resource helps orient you to the ideas, events, places, and people of the Bible in a memorable way.
$ 29.99
$ 24.99
Featured Resources

Waiting on God

By Wayne Stiles

2311

NEW We wait at red lights, in long lines, and for a person to change. But the most difficult waiting? Waiting on God.

The Baker Book of Bible Charts, Maps, and Time Lin …

By John A. Beck

2318

NEW Bible charts, maps, and time lines for study and teaching

Midnight Call JANUARY 2017

By Multiple Authors

MC0717

NEW Jesus at the Center. What Is Behind Pokémon Go? Will Everyone Go to Heaven in the End?...

Searching for Adam

By Terry Mortenson

2319

NEW This book will increase your confidence in the truth of Genesis 1–11 and the gospel!

Remember & Return

By John MacArthur

2317

NEW Rediscover the One who first loved you.

Prophecy for the Gentiles

By Arno Froese

1082

NEW A verse-by-verse prophecy study of Obadiah, Jonah, Nahum and Habakkuk.

The 100 Best Bible Verses on Heaven

By Troy Schmidt

2313

NEW Have you ever wanted to ask God what heaven is like? It turns out that the Bible already tells us!

Answers to the Most Important Questions about the …

By Dr. John Hart

2312

NEW Everything You Need to Know About the End Times in One Easy Guide.

2017 Atlantic Coast Prophecy Congress

By Multiple Authors

ACPC2017 PicNew2

Reading or hearing the world news media, we realize we are living in a tumultuous time. Many ask: what are we to expect of the future?

Choose how you would like to help below, simply click on the link to donate.

FellowLaborers Midnight Call Supports about 45 full-time missionaries and partially support many others, as well other missionary services such as schools, hospitals and bible studies and more...
AFI We, as Bible-believing Christians, voice our comfort and support for Israel and Jerusalem, because of the promises God has pronounced over that city, the land of Israel and the Jewish people.That is the message we continue to proclaim to whoever has an ear to hear, and that is what we testify to Israel. The Messiah is coming; the restoration will take place because the Word of God stands forever. “Behold, your God!” is going to be fulfilled exactly and precisely.That is why we continue to comfort Israel...
MCM-Logo Midnight Call Ministry was founded in 1955, based on Matthew 25:6. Since those early days, the ministry has expanded in many parts of the world, utilizing radio, literature, and missionaries. The work is funded by God’s children, who pray and give to make this work possible....

Thank You for Helping Support This Ministry!



